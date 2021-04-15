Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport To Operate Flights Only From Terminal 2 From April 21

In the wake of the grave ongoing pandemic situation and restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra Government, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has decided to operate all its domestic and international flights from its advanced Terminal 2, starting April 21. In a statement released on Thursday, the airport authority announced its decision to re-consolidate all domestic passenger flights currently operating via Terminal 1.

With effect from April 21, CSMIA will be conducting all international as well as domestic flight operations through its iconic advanced Terminal 2, it said. As a result, all passengers of GoAir, Star Air, Air Asia, TruJet and IndiGo have been asked to get in touch with the respective airlines for further queries.

Operations at the Airport Terminal 1, which serves domestic passengers had remained closed for most of the pandemic period even after domestic air services resumed in the country on May 25 last year. The Airport had resumed it recently, with five domestic airlines including GoAir, Star Air, Air Asia, TruJet and IndiGo operating flights to Terminal 1. With the spike in COVID-19 cases and the lockdown-like restrictions reimposed in Mumbai, the Airport has closed Terminal 1 again.

"During these challenging times, CSMIA has been working closely with its stakeholders and relevant regulatory and government bodies to curb the spread of the virus. The airport is strictly adhering to all guidelines laid down by the Ministry of Civil Aviation as well as the Government of Maharashtra," the airport authority said.

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

From April 14, the Maharashtra Government has imposed Section 144 in the entire state, allowing the movement of people for essential purposes only. While public transport continues for essential service employees, restaurants have been allowed to operate for home delivery. The state has urged all citizens to get vaccinated as per GOI's criteria at the earliest - especially those essential service providers who have been allowed to function during the curfew.

On Wednesday, April 14, Maharashtra recorded 58,952 novel coronavirus cases taking the State's COVID-19 tally to 35,78,160. At present, there are 6,12,070 active cases in the State. With 39,624 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 29,05,721. With Mumbai recording 9925 cases in the day, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state.