Mumbai's COVID-19 Tally Swells To 1.03 Lakh; Cases Grow At 1.18% From July 15-20

With 995 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Tuesday, July 21, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 1,03,262. At present, there are 23,893 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The number of recovered soared to 73,555 after 905 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 62 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 5,814. 46 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

4,43,083 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till July 20. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 1.18% from July 15-July 20. As of July 20, 5,346 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 24,045 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 11,288, 1,054, and 1,748 respectively.

While there are 654 active containment zones currently, 6,087 buildings have been sealed. 4,683 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 7,541 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 59 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district is 71%.

BMC cracks down on private hospitals

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has cracked down on private hospitals for over-charging COVID-19 patients. An auditor looked into a total of 1,115 complaints, out of 625 complaints were from 37 hospitals. As per the inspection, the patients had been overcharged by 10.48%. Instead of the total billing of Rs.12.54 crore, it was inflated to Rs.14.01 crore.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray revealed that over Rs.1.47 crore has been refunded to patients who were charged in excess. Already, the state government had issued instructions on the rates to be charged for beds commissioned for novel coronavirus patients. 80% of the beds in private hospitals were commissioned for this purpose.

