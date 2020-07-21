BMC Launches Crackdown On Mumbai's Private Hospitals For Overcharging COVID-19 Patients

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a crackdown on Mumbai's private hospitals for overcharging COVID-19 patients. In a tweet posted on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's official Twitter page, the CMO revealed that the BMC had appointed an auditor to look into the complaints issued by patients accusing private hospitals of overcharging them during their treatment for Coronavirus.

As per the report, the BMC had initiated a refund of Rs 1.47 crores for the patients who had been overcharged covering over 1125 complaints by the people. Under this 37 hospitals had been brought under the scanner and the total inflation in the billing was a little over 10% at Rs 14.01 crore.

In order to put a stop to this, the BMC has also issued instructions on rates that could be charged for the beds commissioned for the COVID patients under which 80% beds had been shortlisted in private hospitals.

कोरोनाबाधित रुग्णांकडून उपचारासाठी दामदुप्पट बिल आकारणाऱ्या रुग्णालयांना मुंबई महानगरपालिकेचा दणका!@mybmc cracks down on private hospitals for over-charging COVID-19 patients. pic.twitter.com/q4EYC5fmd5 — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) July 21, 2020

Recovery rate rises in Mumbai

In a major dip in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Mumbai only reported 1043 new cases and 41 new deaths on Monday. The city's recovery rate rose to 71% with 965 new recoveries, taking its cured tally to 72,650. The city's COVID tally stands at 1,02,267 with 5752 deaths. Mumbai's growth rate has now slowed to 1.21%.

The BMC has reported that 4,38,261 samples have been tested till date (positivity rate at 23.34%). Moreover, the city has 125 of the 1053 ventilator beds vacant, while 221 of the 1737 ICU beds are vacant, as per BMC war room report.

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 708, while over 6235 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society.

