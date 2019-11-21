Mumbai's First Home System Auto-rickshaw Has Charging Points, Desktop

An auto-rickshaw driver in Mumbai is providing several facilities in his vehicle including washbasin, mobile phone charging points, purified drinking water, and fan. Satyawan Gite, the auto-rickshaw driver has labelled his vehicle as Mumbai’s favourite auto-rickshaw with experience of a plane ride.

'Home system auto-rickshaw'

Gite’s only reason to provide such facilities in auto-rickshaw is to provide better services to passengers. He calls his vehicle as “Mumbai’s first home system auto-rickshaw that provides excellent service”.

“You can charge your phone in my auto. There is purified drinking water and there is a washbasin. I also don't charge senior citizens for rides up to one kilometre,” said Gite. “The reason I did this is that I wanted to provide better services to passengers,” he added.

Read: Uber Safety Culture Lacking In Autonomous Car Incident: Regulator

Twinkle Khanna's post on Instagram

Former actress Twinkle Khanna posted a photograph on her Instagram page saying, “this genius Mumbai rickshaw belongs in the jugaad Hall Of Fame.” Gite was pleasantly surprised about the photograph on Khanna’s Instagram and said that he admires both the actress and her husband Akshay Kumar.

Read: Malaika Arora Takes An Auto Ride In Mumbai With Parents, Pictures Go Viral

Netizens shower praises

Netizens were quick to react to the news and applauded Gite for such initiative. “Good job!!! only thing leftover is air purifier then damn! I will use your service daily 😁,” wrote a user. Another user quipped, “In my home town Chennai auto wallahs will take water and mobile from you”.

Some users took the opportunity to take a dig at the roads of Mumbai while some found it unnecessary. “Washbasin & desktop monitor etc. Does it have any meaning when roads are so bad and are having Himalayan craters,” replied a user. “So many facilities in a auto. But why? Ridiculous. Not necessary at all in my view. It may b his liking ant to his satisfication but not for a few minutes/ hours journey....” There were few users who even complained about not getting auto-rickshaws when required and urged to pick and drop commuters when needed.

Read: Sachin Tendulkar Finds A Fan In Yohan Blake, Former Olympic Champion Wants An Autograph

Read: Donald Trump Says He Will Announce Decision On Auto Tariffs 'soon'

(With ANI Inputs)