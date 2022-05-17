Mundka Fire: CM Arvind Kejriwal Meets Locals Who Helped In Rescue Ops; Hails Their Bravery

On May 17, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal met the local people who helped during the rescue operation of the Mundka fire mishap that claimed 27 lives. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi CM hailed the people for showing concern even though their lives were at risk, and setting an immense example of humanity. A massive fire broke out in a building near Delhi's Mundka metro station on Friday, May 13, evening.

Arvind Kejriwal meets local people who helped in Mundka Fire Rescue Ops

CM Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, which can be roughly translated as, "In the horrific fire accident in Mundka, some local people risked their lives to save the people trapped there and set a great example of humanity. All of them saved lives by holding each other's hands. Today, I myself met all those people. I salute their bravery,'' the AAP supremo said.

मुंडका में हुए आग के भीषण हादसे में कुछ स्थानीय लोगों ने अपनी जान दांव पर लगाकर वहाँ फँसे लोगों को बचाया और इंसानियत की ज़बरदस्त मिसाल पेश की। इन सभी ने एक दूसरे का हाथ पकड़कर लोगों की जान बचाई।



Earlier on May 14, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrived at the spot to learn about the rescue operations and ordered a magisterial probe into the incident. CM Kejriwal also announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to families who lost their loved ones in the fire accident and Rs 50,000 compensation to those who have sustained injuries.

Mundka fire tragedy

A massive fire engulfed a four-storey building in west Delhi during the evening hours of May 13, claiming the lives of 27 people. The fire was brought under control after more than seven hours. Also, 12 people who suffered injuries were taken to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital for further treatment.

As per reports, more than 70 people were inside the building when the fire broke out on the first floor and engulfed the entire building soon after. Police personnel said that a few people were rescued by breaking the windows and using ropes.

Earlier on May 14, the Delhi police arrested company owners Harish Goel and Varun Goel, who owned a firm on the first floor of the building and manufactured CCTV cameras and Wi-Fi routers. An FIR was registered under Sections IPC 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 120 (concealing design to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). Owner of the building Manish Lakra has also been sent to two days of Police custody for further investigation.

Image: Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal