Muradnagar Roof Collapse: PM Modi, President Kovind Express Their Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his condolences over the Muradnagar roof collapse, sending in his prayers for the relatives of the victims and those who had been injured in the accident.

"The sad news of the unfortunate accident in Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has caused great sorrow. The state government is engaged in relief and rescue work. I express my condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives in this accident, as well as wish the injured to get well soon," tweeted PM Modi.

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुरादनगर में हुए दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण हादसे की खबर से अत्यंत दुख पहुंचा है। राज्य सरकार राहत और बचाव कार्य में तत्परता से जुटी है। इस दुर्घटना में जान गंवाने वालों के परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं, साथ ही घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his sorrow over the incident, praying for the recovery of the injured. "The incident of roof collapse at the crematorium in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad is very sad. My condolences to the family of the deceased! I pray that the people hurt in this accident get well soon. The local administration is working for relief and assistance," he said.

मुरादनगर, गाजियाबाद स्थित श्मशान में छत गिरने की घटना अत्यन्त दुखद है I मृतकों के परिवार जन को मेरी शोक संवेदनाएं !

मैं प्रार्थना करता हूं कि इस दुर्घटना में आहत लोग शीघ्र स्वस्थ हों I स्थानीय प्रशासन राहत और सहायता हेतु कार्यरत है I — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 3, 2021

Ghaziabad Roof Collapse Leaves 18 Dead

As many as 18 people have lost their lives as an under-construction roof collapsed on Sunday at a cremation ground in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad due to rain. Rescue operations are currently underway with the police force and teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on the spot. Nearly 10 people are said to be trapped under the debris of the crashed roof.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident in Muradnagar. The Chief Minister has assured all possible assistance to those affected and has also sought a report from the district officials on the matter. "I've instructed district officials to conduct relief operations & submit a report of the incident. All possible help will be provided to those affected by the incident," ANI quoted CM Yogi Adityanath. The UP CM has also announced financial assistance of Rs 2 Lakhs to the kin of those deceased in the roof collapse incident.

