MUST-READ: Lata Mangeshkar's Heartfelt Tribute To Bal Thackeray On His Birth Anniversary

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Thursday paid tribute to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his birth anniversary. Bal Thackeray was born on January 23, 1926, in Pune.

Taking to Twitter, Lata Mangeshkar wrote: I extend my heartfelt greetings to the devotee of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the supreme deity of Maharashtra, Shri Shiv Sena Chief Balasaheb Thackeray, on his birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Bal Thackeray on his birth anniversary on Thursday morning.

PM Modi paid tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his birth anniversary, saying he never hesitated from raising issues of public importance.

Tributes to the great Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti. Courageous and indomitable, he never hesitated from raising issues of public welfare. He always remained proud of Indian ethos and values. He continues to inspire millions. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2020

The Shiv Sena recently formed a government in Maharashtra with the support of the NCP and the Congress, breaking a decades-old alliance with the BJP.

MNS-Sena Battle for Hindutva Legacy

Eyeing the 'Hindutva' legacy of 'Hinduhriday Samrat' Bal Thackeray, the tussle between the Thackeray brothers - Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray is likely to pick up on Thursday. Taking a swift turn towards Hindutva, Raj Thackeray has announced that the MNS will announce its new ideology in a mega rally on Bal Thackeray's 94th birth anniversary.

Countering this move, Uddhav Thackeray announced on Wednesday that he will visit Ayodhya after completing 100 days as Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

