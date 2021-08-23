Myna Bird Trapped Under Plastic Bag In Sanjay Gandhi National Park Gets Freed; Watch

A video showcasing a small bird getting freed from a plastic bag has grabbed the attention of netizens on Twitter. Shared by Afroz Shah, the video shows a Myna bird with a plastic packet on its head. In the caption, Shah informed that volunteers freed the little bird in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SNGP). In the video, the volunteers can be seen taking off the packet after which the bird flies away promptly.

A Myna bird - in a forest- trapped in a snacks packet - single use multi layer packaging (MLP ).



Produce, Buy , Eat and litter .



Our volunteer freed it in the SGNP forest.



And then these hapless species fight to live on.@RandeepHooda @UNEP @PoojaB1972 pic.twitter.com/WPXl6kupIE — Afroz shah (@AfrozShah1) August 19, 2021

Since shared, the clip has been viewed over 13,800 times. While some internet users expressed anger towards plastic littering, others suggested that strict laws should be enforced to protect wildlife against plastic pollution. Several users even congratulated Shah and the volunteers for helping out the bird.

One user said, “Plastic bags and packaging are a menace for these birds. Only severe penalties could stop littering”. Another wrote, “Good job God bless you and your volunteers”. “This is a live example of plastic pollution on birds and animals. Now it's time to take a stand against plastic pollution,” said thrid.

Everyone on earth has the right to life. So why not animals and birds? Why can't they live a safe life? People enjoy themselves. And it affects animals and the environment.

We have to take responsibility against plastic pollution.#Beatplasticpoppulation #greenmumbai — Fahad Khan (@KhanBahut) August 19, 2021

Who will take the responsibility?, plastic producers? Brand company? Our system? This society? Or We human being? Or these birds species?



Birds also have a right to live with healthy environment in reserve and protected forest but we human being serving them food in plastic... — Amit Bhardwaj (@87Amitbhardwaj) August 19, 2021

Unbelievable what we humans do to other species because of our habits. — Mehmood Contractor (@MehmoodContrac1) August 20, 2021

Don't know when people will learn to not litter — Alpesh (@alpeshmestry) August 19, 2021

Shouldn't people be heavily penalised for littering? — Adnan (@Adnany2k) August 19, 2021

Single-use plastic items banned from July 2022

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the government has notified Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, prohibiting identified single-use plastic items by 2022. The thickness of plastic carry bags will be increased from 50 microns to 75 microns from September 30, 2021, and to 120 microns from December 31, 2022, according to the notification dated August 12. This will also allow the plastic carry bags to be reused, it stated. Non-woven plastic carry bags should not be less than 60 gram per square metre (GSM) with effect from September 30, 2021, the notification said.

It is worth mentioning that back in June 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that India will eliminate all single-use plastics in the country by 2022. During the United Nations Environment Assembly held in 2019, India even piloted a resolution on addressing single-use plastic products pollution, recognising the urgent need for the global community to focus on this issue. The state and the UT governments and the central ministries and departments concerned have also been asked to develop a comprehensive action plan for the elimination of SUP and effective implementation of the rules in a time-bound manner.

(Image: Twitter)



