Nagaland Civilian Killing: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Demands Repeal Of AFSPA

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has demanded that the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) should be repealed. Sangma put forth his demand on Twitter. Many citizens have demanded immediate revocation of the AFSPA law (1958) which grants special powers to the Indian Armed Forces to maintain public order. Earlier in June, the Centre had extended AFSPA by six months.

AFSPA should be repealed — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) December 6, 2021

Centre extends AFSPA in Nagaland for 6 months

On June 30, the Government of India extended the exercise of AFSPA in Nagaland for another six months. The same came into effect on June 30. The Centre had declared the state "disturbed and dangerous". It asserted that considering the condition of the state, the use of armed forces in aid of the civic authorities and local bodies was necessary.

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (No. 28 of 1958), the central government, hereby, declares that whole of the state of Nagaland to be ‘disturbed area’ for a period of six months with effect from 30th June, 2021 for the purpose of the said Act,” the notification, issued by Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry "Whereas the Central Government is of the opinion that the area comprising the whole of the state of Nagaland is such a disturbed and dangerous condition that the use of armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary," the notification added

Ambush in Nagaland kills 13 civilians

On Saturday, at least 13 civilians were killed in an ambush by the security forces in Nagaland's Mon district on Saturday evening. The incident took place between Oting and Tiru villages when some daily-wage labourers were returning home in a pick-up van from a coal mine. According to reports, the civilians were mistaken for National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) militants. The Army maintained that an operation was being conducted in the area after receiving intelligence inputs on the movement of militants. Following the incident, violence broke out in the district and security vehicles were set ablaze. In retaliation, the Assam rifles fired upon leading to the deaths of eight more civilians and one jawan.

The Army has ordered a court of inquiry into the killing of civilians during the anti-insurgency operation. In addition, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his 'deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives'. A high-level SIT has been formed by the state government to probe the incident and ensure justice to the families of the victims. Amit Shah is also likely to address the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha over the incident.

Image: PTI