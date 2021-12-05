Nagaland Firing: CM Neiphiu Rio Rushes Back To Kohima From Delhi; Holds High-level Meet

In a key update on the Nagaland firing incident, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio upon receiving information on the civilian killings rushed back to Kohima from Delhi. He is currently holding an emergency meeting to review the situation and discuss further action on the same. Currently, Nagaland DGP is holding a meeting concerning the input received that has resulted in the ambush.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General M M Naravane have been briefed on the tragic act that claimed the lives of 13 civilians and 1 soldier. As per official sources, Indian security forces opened fire on civilians late on Saturday, December 4, in the remote regions of the northeast, which borders Myanmar.

Earlier in the day, CM Neiphiu Rio had ordered a high-level SIT probe into the incident and appealed to all sections of the society to maintain peace.

The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable.Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land.Appeal for peace from all sections — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) December 5, 2021

Also, Nagaland Governor Jagdish Mukhi asserted that SIT shall investigate the incident from all angles and added that a court of inquiry has also been instituted against the army personnel involved.

Tension prevail amid Nagalad fire incident

Following the incident, the locals in the state have staged protests accusing the forces of wrongly targeting innocent civilians of the region in their counter-insurgency operations against rebel groups. And as an act of protest against the incident, the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) has urged the tribes of the region to not participate in the ongoing Hornbill Festival and to hoist black flags in their respective Morungs at Hornbill Festival venue Naga Heritage Village in Kisama near the state capital. In line with this, seven tribes have withdrawn from the biggest tourism exhibition.

A statement released by ENPO said, "While expressing deep sorrow and sadness over the indiscriminate firing by Indian security force where more than 10 daily wage labourers from Oting village were blatantly killed, the ENPO vehemently condemn the barbaric act of the security force".

According to a recent update, locals have set fire at the army camp. The army has opened a blank fire to control the situation.

Army orders probe into 13 civilian killings

Indian Army has ordered a judicial inquiry into the killing of 13 civilians during an anti-insurgency operation in Mon district. Assam Rifles officials informed that based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents, a specific operation was planned in the Tiru area of Mon District. They mentioned, "Cause of loss of lives being probed by a Court of Inquiry at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken".

Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed condolences over the incident and tweeted, "Anguished over an unfortunate incident in Nagaland’s Oting, Mon. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families".

Anguished over an unfortunate incident in Nagaland’s Oting, Mon. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 5, 2021

Opposition condemns the tragic incident

Responding to the horrifying incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged a 'thorough probe' into the incident. Condemning the act, CM Mamata wrote on Twitter, "We must ensure a thorough probe into the incident and ensure that all victims get justice!".

We must ensure a thorough probe into the incident and ensure that all victims get justice! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has questioned the Centre over the horrifying incident has said, "This is heart-wrenching. GOI must give a real reply. What exactly is the home ministry doing when neither civilians nor security personnel is safe in our own land?"

What exactly is the home ministry doing when neither civilians nor security personnel are safe in our own land?#Nagaland pic.twitter.com/h7uS1LegzJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 5, 2021

