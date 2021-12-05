Nagaland Firing: Two More Civilians Killed During Protests; Curfew Imposed In Mon District

A curfew has been imposed in Nagaland's Mon district on Sunday, December 5, after violence erupted in the district over the reported killings in Oting village. According to recent updates, two more civilians have been reported dead during the protest that was held concerning the incident that claimed the lives of 13 civilians and one soldier.

In the tragic incident, Indian security forces opened fire on civilians late on Saturday, December 4, in the remote regions of the northeast state, that borders Myanmar. While regretting the unfortunate incident, the Army said in a statement that the cause of the killings is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law.

Emergency meeting underway

As per recent reports, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio who rushed back to Kohima from Delhi is holding an emergency meeting to review the situation and discuss further action on the same. Earlier in the day, CM Neiphiu Rio had ordered a high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the incident and appealed to all sections of the society to maintain peace. The Nagaland Director General of Police (DGP) is holding a meeting concerning the input received, which had resulted in the ambush attack.

Condemning the unfortunate incident, Nagaland Governor Jagdish Mukhi asserted that the SIT shall investigate the incident from all angles and added that a court of inquiry has also been instituted against the army personnel involved.

Situation remains tense amid Nagaland fire incident

Following the incident, locals in the state have staged protests accusing the forces of wrongly targeting innocent civilians of the region in their counter-insurgency operations against rebel groups. And as an act of protest against the incident, the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) has urged the tribes of the region to not participate in the ongoing Hornbill Festival and to hoist black flags in their respective Morungs at Hornbill Festival venue Naga Heritage Village in Kisama near the state capital. In line with this, seven tribes have withdrawn from the biggest tourism exhibition.

When the situation got out of control as the locals set fire to a part of the army camp, the army had to open a blank fire to curb further damage.

Image: Republic World