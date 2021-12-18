Nagaland Creates 3 New Districts Niuland, Tseminyu, Chumukedima; State Now Has 15

The Nagaland government established three new districts on Saturday, raising the state's total number of administrative entities to 15. Nagaland's Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton told reporters that the state Cabinet has decided to create three districts named- Tseminyu, Niuland, and Chumukedima.



Niuland and Chumukedima have been formed out of Dimapur district, while the Tseminyu is the sub-division of the Kohima district which has been promoted to a district. Despite requests for new districts from at least 11 tribes, the Cabinet could only consider three of them because some districts are home to only one tribe and cannot be separated, according to the Deputy Chief Minister.

Patton, when questioned why two districts were formed under the Ghaspani-I Assembly constituency in Dimapur district, answered, “Chumukedima has been created as an urban-rural district while Niuland is in the border area and there was a need to have a district.”

The Cabinet has agreed in principle to give Shamator the status of a district under Tuensang district, according to the Deputy Chief Minister. “Unless there is a proper demarcation of the boundary between the tribes – Yimkhiung, Tikhir, and Sema – in the area, we cannot make Shamator a full-fledged district.” On the official inauguration of the new districts, Deputy CM said. Patton added, “The government will fix the date soon”.

Residents call three new districts perfect gift for Christmas by govt

Meanwhile, R Khing, a local MLA and advisor for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services as well as Women Resources Development, praised Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and the state Cabinet for creating the Tseminyu district, calling it the "Greatest Christmas Gift" for the Rengma community.

Khing expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for meeting a long-standing desire of the Rengma Nagas during a press conference held at his official residence in Thizama here. According to him, the development of the Tseminyu district is a manifestation of the government's credo, "Deeds not words."



Taking to Twitter, PHE Minister N Jacob Zhimoni said he was delighted to share that Niuland and Chumukedima under his constituency, have been created as new districts by the state Cabinet. “Thankful and grateful to HCM @Neiphiu_Rio ji. The best Christmas gift ever,” he said on the micro-blogging site.

Tseminyu District! Congrats to our Rengma sisters & brothers.



We have walked together & we will continue to journey as one.



Realisation of this aspiration is due to the contributions of every citizen-past&present.



A chapter concludes & another adventure begins.



DemocracyWins pic.twitter.com/PeRqeSyVVL — abu metha (@abumetha) December 18, 2021

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image: PTI/Twitter)