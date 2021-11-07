Nagaland reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Kohima, Nov 6 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 caseload rose to 31,922 on Saturday with the detection of 17 new infections, six more than the previous day, a health department official said.

The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 689 after a patient died in Dimapur district, he said.

Of the new cases, Dimapur reported 13 while Kiphire, Kohima, Mokokchung, and Phek districts reported one each.

The number of recoveries increased to 29,998 on Saturday after 13 COVID-19 patients recuperated during the day, the official said.

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is now 93.97 per cent, he said.

Nagaland currently has 188 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,047 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states.

A total of 3,98,391 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state thus far.

State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr said a total of 12,17,940 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered to 7,13,801 people till Friday. PTI NBS SBN MM MM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)