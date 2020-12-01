Nagaland Statehood Day: PM Modi Hails 'exemplary Culture'; Amit Shah Extends Greetings

As the people of Nagaland celebrate their 58th Statehood Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took to Twitter to extend his greetings. PM Modi said that all the people of Nagaland are known for their 'courage' and 'kindness' and hailed the culture of the state as 'exemplary'. He also prayed for the state's continuous development.

Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. The people of Nagaland are known for their courage and kindness. Their culture is exemplary and so is their contribution to India’s progress. Praying for Nagaland’s continuous development. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2020

Amit Shah & Rajnath Singh wish people of Nagaland

Greetings to our sisters and brothers of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. May this beautiful state scales new heights of progress in the years to come. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 1, 2020

Besides PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also greeted the people of the state. Amit Shah on Tuesday extended his greetings to the people of the state. In a tweet, Shah wrote, "Greetings to our sisters and brothers of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. May this beautiful state scale new heights of progress in the years to come. Wishing the natives of Nagaland, Rajnath Singh said, 'the Naga people are known for their exemplary courage and bravery. May the state keep progressing in the years ahead.'

Statehood Day greetings and best wishes to the wonderful people of Nagaland. We are proud of Nagaland’s rich and vibrant culture.



The Naga people are known for their exemplary courage and bravery. May the state keep progressing in the years ahead. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 1, 2020

On the occasion of the 58th Statehood Day, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio remembered with gratitude the 'sacrifices', 'farsightedness' and 'determination' which ensured the creation of the state of Nagaland as the 16th State of India.

On the 58th Statehood Day, I extend my greetings to the people of the State. As we celebrate this historic day, we remember with gratitude those leaders who by their sacrifices, foresightedness and determination ensured the creation of #Nagaland State as the 16th State of India. pic.twitter.com/dwCICCtgxU — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) December 1, 2020

