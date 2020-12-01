Last Updated:

Nagaland Statehood Day: PM Modi Hails 'exemplary Culture'; Amit Shah Extends Greetings

As the people of Nagaland celebrate their 58th Statehood Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings to the people of the state

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi
Nagaland

As the people of Nagaland celebrate their 58th Statehood Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took to Twitter to extend his greetings. PM Modi said that all the people of Nagaland are known for their 'courage' and 'kindness' and hailed the culture of the state as 'exemplary'. He also prayed for the state's continuous development. 

READ | Jagadish Chandra Bose's Birth Anniversary: All About One Of The Fathers Of Radio Science

Amit Shah & Rajnath Singh wish people of Nagaland 

Besides PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also greeted the people of the state. Amit Shah on Tuesday extended his greetings to the people of the state. In a tweet, Shah wrote, "Greetings to our sisters and brothers of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. May this beautiful state scale new heights of progress in the years to come. Wishing the natives of Nagaland, Rajnath Singh said, 'the Naga people are known for their exemplary courage and bravery. May the state keep progressing in the years ahead.'

READ | 'Non-adherence Of Fire Safety Measures By Authorities A Matter Of Concern': Home Secy

On the occasion of the 58th Statehood Day, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio remembered with gratitude the 'sacrifices', 'farsightedness' and 'determination' which ensured the creation of the state of Nagaland as the 16th State of India. 

READ | PIL In Delhi HC Seeks Recognition Of Transgender As 3rd Gender In NCRB's Prison Statistics

READ | More Than One-third Of Children Diagnosed With COVID-19 Show No Symptoms: Study

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND