'Non-adherence Of Fire Safety Measures By Authorities A Matter Of Concern': Home Secy

Due to the recent increase in the number of fire incidents in Hospitals, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Monday wrote a letter to all states'' and UTs Chief Secretaries. In the letter, the Union Home Secretary raised concerns over 'non-adherence to fire safety measures' in hospitals and nursing homes. Stating that such fire incidents are a matter of concern, Ajay Bhalla has asked all the Chief Secretaries to immediately re-inspect all hospitals and nursing homes.

Ajay Bhalla said, "I would like to draw your kind attention towards the occurrence of various fire incidents in Hospitals/Nursing Homes in recent past. Non-adherence of fire safety measures by authorities in their respective jurisdiction is a matter of concern."

Ajay Bhalla raises concerns over fire safety measures

Speaking further about the Fire safety concerns, the Union Minister said that the Directorate General (Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards), in the Ministry of Home Affairs has been issuing necessary fire safety advisories regularly to all the states and UTs. Bhalla also informed that the Home Ministry may issue suitable directions to hospitals and nursing homes to ensure compliance with fire safety guidelines. The Home Secretary also informed that guidelines have also been issued by NDMA for hospital safety.

Highlighting the recent fire incidents, Bhalla said that this is a very crucial time the country is fighting against the pandemic and the hospitals should take utmost precautions to avoid such incidents in future. 'Action taken report may kindly be shared with this Ministry at the earliest,' he added.

Recently, 6 COVID-19 patients were killed after the fire broke out in the ICU ward of a Hospital in Rajkot. In a similar incident in a Hospital in Ahemdabad, 8 precious lives of COVID-19 patients were lost.

