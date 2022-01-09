Nagpur Terror Plot: RSS Leader Indresh Kumar Urges Maha Govt To Conduct Thorough Probe

Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Sunday asserted that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh helps the poor and needy in the nation and it is the job of the Maharashtra government and the Centre to investigate the anti-national activities that are taking place in the state. His remarks come after one of the four JeM terrorists arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar recently admitted to visiting Nagpur to conduct a recce of the RSS headquarters.

"I want to say, RSS helps the poor and needy in the nation. Looking over anti-national activities is a job of both the Maharashtra government and the Indian government. I want the Maharashtra government to take the required action and probe into this," Kumar told Republic.

Out of the four terrorists nabbed from Srinagar on Thursday one has been identified to be among those who conducted recce at RSS headquarters earlier in 2021. "He carried out reconnaissance of 4 vital installations in Nagpur,” Police Commissioner of Nagpur Amitesh Kumar said.

Indresh Kumar on Uttar Pradesh polls

Attacking Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav over his comments comparing Jinnah with Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the senior RSS leader said that the people will take revenge of the insult of revolutionaries and nationalists.

Slamming the Samajwadi party further, Kumar said, "OBC thinks that forming a government of these people won't do any benefit. Rather, they cause an insult to Hindu Samaj. Minorities are tortured in Pakistan and Bangladesh. These people will keep quiet on this. The situation of minorities has worsened."

Praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, he said, "Since the BJP came to power, the state is free of crime and criminals. riots have decreased. People are having a roof on them. They are getting jobs and students are getting scholarships."

The elections in UP will take place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.

Indresh Kumar also spoke on the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi during his visit to Ferozepur on Wednesday. "The security breach is an insult to the nation," he said adding that an anti-national environment is being created in the state."