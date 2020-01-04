Nankana Sahib Incident: BJP Leader Says Those Opposing CAA Should 'open Their Eyes'

In an apparent attempt to link the Citizenship (Amendment) Act with the Gurudwara Nankana Sahib incident in Pakistan, BJP leader Sukhjinder Pal Singh said that the eyes of those who are opposing CAA should get open after the violence. "The eyes of those who are opposing CAA should now get open. Why Imran Khan is silent? Why Navjot Singh Sidhu is silent?" Singh questioned.

READ | Pakistan Denies Permission To Sikhs For Nagar Kirtan; Nankana Sahib Left Deserted

Nankana Sahib attacked

On Friday, a video of a mob of 400 people pelting stones in the Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan surfaced. Visuals showed the mob surrounding the Gurudwara and pelting stones at the site which is the birthplace of Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak Dev. Sources reported that the mob was led by Mohammed Imran Attari – the brother of Mohammed Hassan who was responsible for the forcible conversion of a Pakistani Sikh girl named Jagjit Kaur. No arrests have been made till now.

READ | Attack On Nankana Sahib Gurdwara: SGPC To Send 4-member Delegation To Pak

MEA slams Pakistan

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs slammed Pakistan over the incident saying that it condemns such "wanton acts of destruction and desecration" of Nankana Sahib Gurudwara. "We call upon the government of Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of the members of the Sikh community."

READ | Kejriwal Denounces Mob Attack On Nankana Sahib Gurdwara

Pakistan denies charge, spins a new story

Meanwhile, Pakistan rejected reports that the Gurdwara near Lahore was desecrated by certain groups saying that the scuffle happened on a minor incident at a tea-stall and the district administration immediately intervened and arrested the accused. "Attempts to paint this incident as a communal issue are patently motivated. Most importantly, the Gurdwara remains untouched and undamaged. All insinuations to the contrary, particularly the claims of acts of ‘desecration and destruction’ and desecration of the holy place, are not only false but also mischievous,” said Pakistan's Foreign Office.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Rahul Gandhi Condemns Attack On Nankana Sahib With A Jibe, Says 'bigotry Knows No Borders'