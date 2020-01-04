Pakistan Denies Permission To Sikhs For Nagar Kirtan; Nankana Sahib Left Deserted

In the latest development, Pakistan has reportedly denied permission to Sikh devotees to hold 'nagar kirtan' ritual at Nankana Sahib amid elevated tensions between Muslims and Sikhs. Nagar Kirtan is a Sikh custom involving the processional singing of holy hymns throughout a community. This comes a day after a mob attacked and vandalised one of the holiest Sikh shrines in a blatant display of communal disharmony within Pakistan. Visuals accessed exclusively by Republic TV show a deserted pilgrim site on Saturday morning with hardly any devotees around for fear of further tensions.

Nankana Sahib attacked

On Friday, a video of a mob of 400 people pelting stones in the Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan surfaced. Visuals showed the mob surrounding the Gurudwara and pelting stones at the site which is the birthplace of Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak Dev. Sources reported that the mob was led by Mohammed Imran Attari – the brother of Mohammed Hassan who was responsible for the forcible conversion of a Pakistani Sikh girl named Jagjit Kaur. No arrests have been made till now.

MEA slams Pakistan

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs slammed Pakistan over the incident saying that it condemns such "wanton acts of destruction and desecration" of Nankana Sahib Gurudwara. "We call upon the government of Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of the members of the Sikh community."

Pakistan denies charge, spins a new story

Meanwhile, Pakistan rejected reports that the Gurdwara near Lahore was desecrated by certain groups saying that the scuffle happened on a minor incident at a tea-stall and the district administration immediately intervened and arrested the accused. "Attempts to paint this incident as a communal issue are patently motivated. Most importantly, the Gurdwara remains untouched and undamaged. All insinuations to the contrary, particularly the claims of acts of ‘desecration and destruction’ and desecration of the holy place, are not only false but also mischievous,” said Pakistan's Foreign Office.

