Naqvi Calls The Passage Of CAB In LS A 'historical Moment', Urges Oppn To Back It In RS 

Union Minister of Minority Affairs and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said that the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha marks a historic day when justice was delivered and old mistakes were rectified.

Speaking to the media Naqvi said, "Today is the day of justice. It is the day for the rectification of old mistakes towards people who have been wronged. The people who are opposing it have politics in their minds. They want to create fear and confusion in the country for their political benefit. The people should think with a wider mind and they should have sensitiveness towards this issue. This is a historical moment."

'Others should support this Bill in RS'

Further appealing to political parties to support the bill in Rajya Sabha Naqvi said. "This will be definitely passed in the Rajya Sabha. I want to appeal to the political parties that they should go above their political views and support this Bill. This should be seen in the national interest. This should not be related to religion."

About CAB

The Bill, which seeks to give citizenship to refugees from the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh on or before December 31, 2014, was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday. After the conclusion of a 12-hour-long debate, which saw the participation of 38 MPs from across the political spectrum, Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship Bill with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted. The bill will be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, according to sources. In Rajya Sabha, the Modi government requires the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member house.

(with ANI inputs)

Naqvi calls the passage of CAB in LS a 'historical moment', urges Opp to back it in RS