'Sonia Gandhi's Appeal Was More Like Provocation Than Call For Peace': Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi expressed anguish over Sonia Gandhi’s televised message expressing solidarity with the protesting students across the nation. He accused her of provocation instead of calming the situation down. Naqvi also reiterated his old claims stating that no Indian Muslim will be affected by the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and nobody should be fooled by the people who are trying to create unrest in the country.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sonia Gandhi

Talking about violence during anti-CAA protests, Naqvi said, “Unfortunately, some people are provoking violence instead of trying to bring back peace in the country. We thought Congress President will appeal for peace, but the appeal seemed more like a provocation than call for peace. You can understand the motive behind it. I think brotherhood is the strength of this nation and that is what our PM propagates.”

Naqvi also said, “I want to assure my Muslim brothers that they are completely safe, and their Constitutional rights are protected. The people who are trying to hide a mountain of truth with a tree of lies, my Muslim brothers should understand their motive and intention. They should not be fooled by lies. This Act does not question any Indian’s citizenship. The person who is born here will always be here. The whole nation wants peace. This is the land of Gandhi. There is no place for violence here.”

Sonia Gandhi’s statement showing solidarity with protests

As the uproar over the Citizenship Amendment Act intensifies, Congress President Sonia Gandhi expressed solidarity with the students who are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). She released a video statement on Friday. The interim Congress President in the video lashed out at the BJP government over the 'divisive politics and brute repression' against the youth and citizens across the country.

"In a democracy people have the right to raise their voice against wrong decisions and policies of the government and register their concerns. The BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] government has shown utter disregard for people's voices and chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent," Sonia Gandhi said.

