ABVP Worker Thrashed By SFI Members In Kerala For Putting Forth His Views On CAA

General News

The members of the Students' Federation of India attacked the ABVP Karyakarta in Kerala for talking about his views on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Wed.

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
ABVP

The members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) attacked an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) karyakarta in Kerala for talking about his views on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Wednesday. The students of Sree Kerala Varma College in Kerala were seen thrashing a fellow student mercilessly in the corridors and hallways of the college. ABVP posted the video from its official Twitter handle and took a jibe at the claims of peaceful protests being carried out across the country. Have a look at the video below:

PM Modi on CAA

Various BJP leaders while addressing the media have time and again reiterated that Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is for providing citizenship to foreigners. Reacting to the violent protests on the CAA on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that it was “unfortunate” and “deeply distressing”. Maintaining that violence and disturbance of normal life was not part of the Indian ethos, he reminded that the CAA was passed by both Houses of the Parliament with a resounding majority. The PM noted that the Act highlighted the country’s tradition of harmony and brotherhood.  

Read: PM Modi condemns violent protests against CAA, urges people to maintain peace and unity

PM Modi gave an assurance that the CAA had nothing to do with any citizen of India, irrespective of religion. He emphasised that the legislation was only aimed at helping persecuted individuals in other countries. Warning against rumours, he stressed that it was time to maintain peace and work together for the development of India.   

Read: Amit Shah Slams Opposition For Misleading People, Asks Students To Study Citizenship Act

Amit Shah on CAA

While talking about the Citizenship Amendment Act, Amit Shah during a rally in Jharkhand invited students to study the CAA and also alleged opposition parties like AAP, TMC, and Congress of misleading people and spreading the atmosphere of violence in the country. He said, "I appeal to the students to study the Citizenship Amendment Bill. There is no provision to take away the citizenship of anyone. Parties like Congress, AAP, and the TMC party are misleading you and creating an atmosphere of violence inside the country". 

Read: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slams Cong over CAA, says PM Modi, Shah's claims are 'crystal clear'

Read: Priyanka security breach: Robert Vadra calls it 'very big lapse'

Published:
