'Narendra Modi's Approval Rating 68; Highest In World': Giriraj Singh Highlights Report

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday took to Twitter and shared a study which shows that approval ratings of democratic leaders around the world have soared since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic. Furthermore, according to the survey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the highest popularity among them with a net approval rating of 68, as of April 14. PM Modi's rating which was 62 at the start of the year has improved in this respect.

Australia PM's domestic popularity soars

According to a recent analysis from pollster Morning Consult published in Forbes, Mexico’s President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has the second-highest net approval over that period (36), though it fell slightly from 39 in January. During the same period, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has seen the largest surge in domestic popularity, with his net approval now up to 26 (from negative 26 on January 1).

Morning Consult’s data shows that among all ten countries surveyed, Japan’s Abe has the lowest rating (at negative 33) and the worst decline in net approval, having fallen from negative 18 at the start of 2020.

Amid mounting criticism in handling the Coronavirus pandemic, Trump has approval ratings that compare poorly to that of other world leaders, and to those of other U.S. Presidents during times of crisis. The data shows that Trump initially saw an increase in popularity when the United States first went into lockdown in mid-March, but the latest poll shows his approval rating fell from 49% to 43%—the sharpest drop recorded for his Presidency so far.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was criticized for a slow response to the pandemic before his own extended hospitalization to battle the virus, saw an increase in his ratings with a recent poll finding satisfaction with his performance rising to 52% in March, up more than five percentage points since February.

