Donald Trump Clarifies: 60-day US Immigration Ban To Halt Green Cards, Not Temporary Visas

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he would be signing an executive order temporarily barring those seeking permanent residency green cards, for a period of 60 days.

Calling it a 'pause to protect American workers and to 'conserve vital medical resources', Trump added that after 60 days the need for an extension or modification will be evaluated. Donald Trump had on Tuesday tweeted that he will be signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into America amid the Coronavirus pandemic, and the statement below comes as a clarification in this regard.

Trump said, "In order to protect American workers, I will be issuing a temporary suspension of immigration into the United States. You heard about that last night. By pausing immigration we'll help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens. So important."

Trump: 'Need for an extension will be evaluated'

The US President then provided details about the order: "This pause will be in effect for 60 days, after which the need for an extension or modification will be evaluated by myself and a group of people based on economic conditions at the time. This order will only apply to individuals seeking permanent residency. In other words, those receiving green cards, big factor, will not apply to those entering on a temporary basis. As we move forward, we'll examine what additional immigration-related measures should be put in place to protect U.S. workers."

LIVE: Press Briefing with Coronavirus Task Force https://t.co/IeIElzruLM — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 21, 2020

As of Wednesday, America has reported 8,24,698 cases, while 75,050 have recovered, 45,297 people have died. New York, the epicentre of the deadly COVID-19 in the US, has 2,42,000 cases and over 17,600 fatalities so far.

