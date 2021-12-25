Narendra Tomar Says 'will Move Forward' After Farm Laws Repeal, Adds Bills Won't Return

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Saturday that the three farm laws, which are now repealed, were a big reform after 70 years of independence, but the Central government had to move "a step back" as it was not liked by some, but however, they will "move forward again" as farmers are the backbone of the country. However, he later clarified his "move forward again" remark and stated that all he meant was that the Centre will continue to work in the interest of the farmers and did not mean that the three laws would be brought back.

The Agriculture Minister said, "I said that the Government of India had made good laws. We took them back. The Government of India will continue to work in the interest of the farmers.. I did not say that the bills will be brought back."

'We will move forward again': Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar

Earlier in the day, while addressing an event, Tomar had stated, "We brought the farm laws. Some people did not like them but it was a big reform after 70 years after Independence which was moving ahead under the leadership of Narendra Modiji."

"But the government is not disappointed. We moved a step back and we will move forward again because farmers are India's backbone and if the backbone is strengthened, the country will become stronger," he added.

Haryana govt begins process to withdraw cases filed against farmers

On Friday, the Haryana Government issued a notification to withdraw cases registered against farmers during the farmers’ agitation. All the cases filed from 9 September 2020 till today will be withdrawn as promised by the Central government earlier.

On Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said that during the year-long protest against farm laws, 276 cases were filed against protesters in the state and that the procedure to dismiss them, with the exception of grave offences, is underway.

Farm Laws repealed

In November, after a year-long protest by farmers, PM Modi announced the repeal of three farm laws. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Parab, PM Modi lamented that one section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the Farm laws in spite of multiple rounds of talks. The Centre has constituted an agricultural committee to strengthen the Minimum Support Price (MSP) structure.

Later, the Centre gave a written assurance to fulfil SKM's demands - MSP committee, withdrawal of cases, compensation and rescinding the Electricity Bill. The Centre passed the bill for the repeal of the farm laws in Parliament on November 29, the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament and later got the President's assent.

Buoyed by the victory, on December 11, farmers at Delhi's borders - Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur - cleared the area and began returning to their home states after Samyukta Kisan Morcha called off the farmers' protest. SKM has stated that it will review the status on January 15 to ascertain if the Centre has fulfilled its demands.

