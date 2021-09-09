Narendra Tomar, Two Other MoS To Visit J&K As Part Of Centre's Outreach Mission

As a part of the Central Government's Public Outreach Program II of Jammu and Kashmir, Union Agriculture Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Kailash Choudhary and Shobha Karandlaje are scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and will hold discussions with farmers, scientists, and other stakeholders. They are also said to take stock of the development ongoing in the union territory and further talk about the Centre's welfare measures and policies to be implemented over there.

Union Minister Narendra Tomar along with MoS Kailash Choudhary and MoS Shobha Karandlaje will also visit the agriculture universities in the UT and will interact with the various section of people. They are slated to stay in Jammu and Kashmir till September 11. They will be starting their visit with the darshan of Vaishno Devi temple followed by their scheduled activities.

Central Government's Outreach Programme II

The nine-week-long public outreach program in Jammu and Kashmir will begin on Friday, September 10, and will witness a total of 70 Union Ministers visiting in batches every week. The Ministers will have interactions with the people and the concerned authority on their visit. Thereafter, the visit of the agricultural ministers marks the beginning of the programme and it will come as part of the Centre's measures to build confidence among the people of Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of article 370 and 35a. The programme also looks forward to engaging the government's motives and guide people about the various welfare measures provided by the Narendra Modi-led Union Government.

Earlier in January 2020, 36 ministers visited J&K as a part of the outreach programme of the central government. The practice was later discontinued due to the pandemic situation and now it is being resumed for bringing further development in the area.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also expected in Jammu today and will be visiting Mata Vaishno Devi temple before addressing his party workers.

