Prashant Kishor Lauds BIhar CM Nitish Kumar On Resolution Against NRC; Then Amps Pressure

Expelled leader from the Janta Dal-United Prashant Kishor on Wednesday thanked the Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar over the passage of the resolution to not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state in the Bihar Assembly. Taking to the microblogging site, Kishor said that beyond the NRC and the National Population Register (NPR) there were other major issues concerning the interest of the state. He urged the state government to stand up to those issues to maintain the social harmony in the State.

#NPR_NRC पर अपनी बात पर बने रहने के लिए @NitishKumar ज़ी धन्यवाद।



But beyond this there are larger issues concerning interest of Bihar and the social harmony around us. We can only hope that you would stay true to your inner conscious and stand up on both these counts as well. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) February 26, 2020

READ | Congress, RLSP & VIP 'Bihar Mahagathbandhan' Meets Prashant Kishor; RJD Not Invited

READ | Nitish Kumar Writes To Centre Rejecting New Format Of NPR, Reads Letter In Bihar Assembly

Bihar assembly passes resolution against NRC

On Tuesday, the Bihar assembly unanimously passed a resolution to not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. The assembly also passed a resolution to implement the National Population Register (NPR) in its 2010 form, with an amendment.

Earlier, reiterating that the "additional clauses" in the NPR forms will create confusion, Kumar read his letter written to the Centre, which urged the state government to drop them. Replying to a debate on an adjournment motion moved by Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and others in the Bihar assembly, Kumar told the assembly that there should be "no confusion" regarding how the NPR exercise would be carried out in the state and that nobody would be asked to furnish information like places of birth of parents.

READ | Bihar Assembly Unanimously Passes Resolution To Not Implement NRC

Kishor was expelled from JDU after he targeted the NDA over the amended citizenship law, taking directly on former BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah and indulging in a war-of-words with deputy chief minister of Bihar Sushil Modi, but more so, after engaging in an open spat with Nitish Kumar over how he came to be a member of the party in the first place. He claimed that Nitish had lied when he said that Kishor had come via the reference of Amit Shah. Kishor has since heavily criticised the Bihar CM, and will undertake an outreach of his own called 'Baat Bihar Ki'.

READ | AAP Says It Has No Objection To Prashant Kishor Formally Joining Party