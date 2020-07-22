Nashik: Forest Department captures leopard, to be sent to Borivali National Park

A leopard has been captured by the forest department in Nashik, Maharashtra. In an encounter, which took place on July 21, a female leopard around one to 1.5 years old has been caught. Speaking to ANI, Vivek Bhamare, Range Forest officer revealed that recent attacks on humans prompted them to set up a trap and capture the animal.

Maharashtra: A leopard was captured in Nashik by Forest Department officials yesterday. Vivek Bhamare, Range Forest Officer says, "It is a female leopard around 1 to 1.5 years old. Procedure to shift it to Borivali National Park is underway." pic.twitter.com/luGmBW7Phq — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

‘Three leopards have been captured’

“For many days in the Dharnarivar area attacks on humans were taking place so we took the permission to set up a cage. Using that, till now, we have captured three leopards,” he told ANI.

Speaking about the animals, he said that out of three captured leopards are two are females while one is male. He also said that both the previously captured leopards have been shifted to the Borivali National Park and the recently captured female would also be sent there too. "Procedure to shift it to Borivali National Park is underway,” he said.

This comes as an alarming incident took place in Uttarakhand wherin a leopard entered a local's house and took away the pet dog for the second time in 15 days. According to news agency ANI, the house is situated on Tallital Zoo Road in Nanital and the entire incident was captured on CCTV camera. The owner of the house Chandan Singh Adhikari while talking to the press said that the incident occurred at around 9:30 at night and they came to know when they heard the dog screaming and their daughter ran out to see but it was too late.

(Image credit: ANI)