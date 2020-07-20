Uttarakhand: Leopard Takes Away Pet Dog From Home In Chilling Video | Watch

In an alarming incident that took place in Uttarakhand, a leopard entered a local's house and took away the pet dog for the second time in 15 days. According to news agency ANI, the house is situated on Tallital Zoo Road in Nanital and the entire incident was captured on CCTV camera. The owner of the house Chandan Singh Adhikari while talking to the press said that the incident occurred at around 9:30 at night and they came to know when they heard the dog screaming and their daughter ran out to see but it was too late.

Chandan Singh Adhikari further added that they are now afraid of venturing out even during day time because they live near the forest and what if the leopard attacks them suddenly from the bushes. He urged forest officials to take immediate steps to capture the big cat. Adhikari's daughter Tapisha said that earlier leopards used to avoid places with the human smell but now they are coming deep inside residential areas, which is a matter of concern because in the future they might also attack people. She added that the main reason behind wild animals coming out of the wild is the rapid shrinking of forest cover which is causing a shortage of food.

#WATCH Uttarakhand: A leopard entered a house, attacked and killed a dog & took it away last night in Tallital. pic.twitter.com/xX2tf4KYMt — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

A similar incident in Gujarat

A similar incident took place in Gujarat's Una district in April this year, where a dog was attacked by a leopard at a house. However, the dog there managed to survive the incident as he bravely fought off the leopard. The horrific incident that took place at the bungalow of Mahesh Bamania was also captured on CCTV camera. The attack happened on April 10 and the big cat was captured by forest officials following complaints from Bamania.

With inputs from ANI



