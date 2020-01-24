National Girl Child Day 2020: History, Significance And Purpose Of The Day

In order to spread awareness about inequalities girls face in India, the nation on January 24 celebrates the National Girl Child Day every year. First introduced back in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Government of India, the day is celebrated to promote awareness about the rights of the girl child. It further aims to increase awareness on the importance of girl education and their health and nutrition.

The objective of the day is to provide maximum support and facilities to the girls of the country in every respect. This year the Ministry of Women and Child Development is promoting the fifth anniversary of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign. The three main objectives of celebrating National Girl Child Day is to raise awareness about the rights of girls, to address the various inequalities that girls face in their daily lives and to increase awareness about the importance of girl education, nutrition and health.

Nation celebrates Girl Child Day

In order to keep up the spirit of Girl Child Day, the government has also introduced schemes like 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', Sukanya Samridhhi Yojana', and 'National Scheme of Incentives to Girls for Secondary Education'. While celebrating girls and women in society, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani also took to Twitter and shared a short clip highlighting the strength and resolve of women. The day is also celebrated across the nation through various programmes, including awareness campaigns and seminars promoting a healthy and safe environment for the girl child.

Strengthening our resolve towards Beti Bachao Beti Padhao -



इन्हें मदद नहीं, मौके की ज़रूरत है। #MeriBetiMeraGarv pic.twitter.com/KMo6a9g1m7 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 24, 2020

'Mahila Marathon' organised by Samarthan Group on the occasion of #NationalGirlChildDay in Surat.



A huge thanks to Union Minister @smritiirani ji as well as all participants, colleges & NGOs who joined in large numbers with the motive of #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao. pic.twitter.com/Cown8yWYFi — Darshana Jardosh (@DarshanaJardosh) January 24, 2020

#BetiBachaoBetiPadhao workshop was carried out by the Block Task Force in East Khasi district, #Meghalaya. They strongly advocated the #BBBP message and encouraged all to educate their daughters.

#NationalGirlChildDay#MeriBetiMeraGarv pic.twitter.com/0V5RTcjYFB — Ministry of WCD (@MinistryWCD) January 24, 2020

To celebrate #NationalGirlChildDay, women and children in #Chandigarh participated in a signature campaign, awareness rallies & street play organised by DSW in convergence with Song & Drama Division under #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao weekly campaign.

#MeriBetiMeraGarv pic.twitter.com/YNYs8syfvB — Ministry of WCD (@MinistryWCD) January 24, 2020

