BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje Hits Back; Says Kerala Govt Only Interested In Vote Bank Politics

General News

The BJP leader said the Kerala government is not concerned about anti-nationals in the state and cares only for vote bank politics

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
BJP

Shobha Karandlaje, BJP MP from Udupi Chikmagalur, has claimed that the Kerala government is only interested in vote bank politics and is not concerned with those who indulge themselves in anti-national activities. Her remarks came after a case was registered against her for allegedly passing misinformation.

READ: Join Kerala, Punjab: Sufi Muslim Body Writes To CM Uddhav For Resolution Against CAA, NRC

BJP hits back

Speaking to news agency ANI, she said, "Unfortunately they (Kerala govt) have booked case against me. They don't look at people who do anti-national and anti-social activities. They only think of vote bank." 

The Vice President of the Karnataka unit of BJP is caught in the middle of a controversy after a police case was filed for a tweet. Malappuram DP Chief Abdul Kareem confirmed that a case was filed against her for spreading misinformation and misleading public under Article 153(a), IPC 120 of Section 34 IPC.

READ: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Seeks EAM Jaishankar's Help In Nepal Tourists Case 

The complaint was filed against her after she tweeted that a certain section of Hindus was denied water since they supported the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Malappuram. After the case was filed against her, she said that she had received information from a source and that she was not spreading fake information. 

READ: Kerala Govt Releases Health Guidelines After Chinese Man Shows Signs Of Fever At Airport

Karandlaje has spoken out against the FIR and has heavily criticized the Kerala government for taking such an action. In a series of tweets, she attacked the state government and has been backed by senior spokespersons of the BJP.

READ: BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao Slams Kerala Govt Over 'Water' Allegation, Appeals To NHRC

Published:
COMMENT
