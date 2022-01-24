National Girl Child Day 2022: Messages, Quotes & Wishes To Share

The National Girl Child Day is celebrated on January 24 of every year. The day is observed to raise awareness about the inequalities that girls face in Indian society. The main objective of the day was initiated by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. It is to spread awareness about the rights of girls and the importance of female education, nutrition, health and educate society about the inequalities girls face.

The day is marked throughout the country with awareness campaigns and programs organised to educate people about the child sex ratio and the importance of creating a safe and healthy environment for girls. The government of India has also initiated several awareness campaigns about girls' education and building a safe environment for them. On the occasion of National Girl Child Day 2022, here are some messages, quotes and wishes to share with girls and women.

National Girl Child Day messages and wishes to share

This National Girl Child Day, be proud of a girl child. They are the ones who are made up of courage, determination, sacrifice, commitment, talent, and love.

Give girls the wings to fly, not the pain to cry and die. Happy National Girl Child Day.

May this world become a safer and happier place for the girl child to live peacefully. Happy National Girl Child Day.

Save and respect girl child as she is the future of your family and society. Happy National Girl Child Day.

Even a little girl is capable of encouraging and empowering society. Happy National Girl Child Day.

National Girl Child Day reminds us that it is our responsibility to give our girls the importance they deserve and work together for their happier lives.

National Girl Child Day Quotes in English

"We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back. We call upon our sisters around the world to be brave - to embrace the strength within themselves and realize their full potential.” - Malala Yousafzai

"All girls know that they can be anything now. That transformation is to be one of the most satisfying things." - Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

“If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.” -Margaret Thatcher

“When girls are educated, their countries become stronger and more prosperous.”-Michelle Obama

Image: Shutterstock