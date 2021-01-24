National Girl Child Day: Union Minister Smriti Irani Shares Picture With Daughters

On the occasion of National Girl Child Day on Sunday, netizens, including Union Minister Smriti Irani shared photos with their daughters on Twitter. Women and Child Development Minister Irani posted photos with her daughters on the microblogging website.

"My daughters are my pride who have set out onto different frontiers with determination and confidence. Give a shoutout to a #DeshKiBeti and celebrate their achievements," she tweeted.

Smriti Irani also wrote, "You hold them through the wonder years and they nourish you with their love for the rest of your life.. through tough times and celebrations I’ve seen them flourish .. God’s gift to me , my pride .. my daughters @shanelleirani @zoish_irani .. on National Girl Child celebrate every daughter .. she battles on many fronts silently edging towards success, she loves unconditionally and she demands nothing more than our respect .. if you have such a priceless joy you are privileged to call a daughter , be it even your daughter in law, your niece , your friend .. share her photograph and why she does you proud , use hashtag #deshkibeti .. take pride in the girl child 🙏" [sic]

Many other netizens also took to Twitter to post photos of their daughters. A Twitter user said she is proud of her daughters, "who are good human beings, self-sufficient and my rock solid support".

Another Twitter user said "there is no bigger happiness when I am with my daughter". Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the "daughters of India".

"On National Girl Child Day, we salute our #DeshKiBeti and the accomplishments in various fields. The Central Government has undertaken many initiatives that focus on empowering the girl child, including access to education, better healthcare and improving gender sensitivity," he said in a tweet.

India celebrates the National Girl Child Day, an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, on January 24 every year.

(With PTI inputs)