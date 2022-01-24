National Girl Child Day: Know About The History & Significance Of The Auspicious Day

The National Day of the Girl Child is commemorated every year on January 24 to empower and amplify the voices of girls across India. It recognises adolescent girls' relevance, strength, and potential by advocating the creation of new opportunities for them. Taking it to Twitter, Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development, Smriti Irani urged to 'Educate, Encourage, Empower!' our girls.

"On National Girl Child Day, as we celebrate accomplishments of our daughters, we pledge to bridge the gender divide to build an inclusive & equal society," wrote the Union Minister.

Educate, Encourage, Empower!



Today is the day to renew our commitment twd providing equal opportunities to our girls. On National Girl Child Day, as we celebrate accomplishments of our daughters, we pledge to bridge the gender divide to build an inclusive & equal society. pic.twitter.com/qpglx0fS9y — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 24, 2022

History behind the day

With an aim to educate people about inequities faced by girls in Indian society, the date of January 24 is celebrated as the National Girl Child Day in India every year ever since 2008. The celebrations across the country are led by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. The objective of the day is also to promote understanding about the rights of a girl child and the importance of female education, health, and nutrition.

Significance of the day

This day emphasises the importance of addressing the issues that girls experience, and promoting girls' empowerment and the realisation of their human rights. The day is significant for the nation to recall the commitment of assisting young girls in developing into empowered women with access to adequate healthcare, skill-based learning opportunities, and equitable opportunity in a world free of gender-based violence and discrimination.

The day is in line with campaigns and programs of the government like 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', 'Save the Girl Child', free/ subsidised education, and reservations for women in colleges and universities.

In 2019, the theme was 'Empowering Girls for a Brighter Tomorrow'. It was ‘My voice, our common future’ in 2020. In 2021, the theme for National Girl Child Day was ‘Digital Generation, Our Generation’.

This year, the Ministry of Culture is organising an event called ‘Umang Rangoli Utsav', as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. As a part of the event, partaking teams will make Rangoli decorations at over 50 special locations across the country, said a press release yesterday.