Last Updated:

National Handloom Day: Amit Shah Lauds Modi Govt For Commitment Towards Weaver Community

Amit Shah says that Modi Govt is committed to the holistic development of the weaver's community and has focused on nurturing & giving them their due credit. 

Written By
Janvi Manchanda
National Handloom Day 2020

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared a series of tweets on the National Handloom Day. In his tweets, he said that Prime Minister Modi led government is committed to the holistic development of the weaver's community. He also said that they have been focused on nurturing weavers and giving them their due credit. 

Amit Shah praises Modi Govt

In a series of tweets, Home Minister Amit Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for starting the National Handloom Day and for his popular 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign which encourages the citizen to be 'Vocal for Local' as it boosts the Handloom industry. 

Check out his tweet here


The Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development Smriti Z Irani also took to twitter to share the rich history and culture of the Indian textile industry.

On the occasion of National Handloom Day, she launched a platform for information related to handloom called 'My Handloom Portal'. She also launched an app called the 'Handloom Mark App' which will enable weavers to register for Handloom and sell their products and grow without a middleman. These platforms are aimed at boosting the handloom industry and encouraging the #Vocal4Handmade campaign. Check out her tweet.

 

National Handloom Day 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared August 7 as the National Handloom Day in 2015. This move was made in order to commemorate the beginning of the Swadeshi Movement and to show love, respect, and support to all those involved in the handloom industry. In 1905, Indian leaders kick-started the Swadeshi Movement which is a 'Make in India' campaign in Bengal. They started by boycotting all British made products and encouraged people to do the same. This movement began as a way to protest against the partition of Bengal by the Britishers but this revolutionary movement also helped uplift the Indian weaver communities. 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all