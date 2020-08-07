National Handloom Day: Amit Shah Lauds Modi Govt For Commitment Towards Weaver Community

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared a series of tweets on the National Handloom Day. In his tweets, he said that Prime Minister Modi led government is committed to the holistic development of the weaver's community. He also said that they have been focused on nurturing weavers and giving them their due credit.

In a series of tweets, Home Minister Amit Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for starting the National Handloom Day and for his popular 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign which encourages the citizen to be 'Vocal for Local' as it boosts the Handloom industry.

For the first time since 2014, true skills of our hardworking weavers are being nurtured & they are being given their due credit. To further promote them, PM @NarendraModi in 2015 declared 7th Aug as #NationalHandloomDay to bring them into the mainstream of India's development. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 7, 2020

Modi govt is committed for the holistic development of our weavers community. PM Modi’s mantra of ‘Vocal for Local' will surely boost the morale of handloom sector.



Let us all pledge to support #Vocal4Handmade to help realise PM @NarendraModi’s dream of a self-reliant India. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 7, 2020



The Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development Smriti Z Irani also took to twitter to share the rich history and culture of the Indian textile industry.

On the occasion of National Handloom Day, she launched a platform for information related to handloom called 'My Handloom Portal'. She also launched an app called the 'Handloom Mark App' which will enable weavers to register for Handloom and sell their products and grow without a middleman. These platforms are aimed at boosting the handloom industry and encouraging the #Vocal4Handmade campaign. Check out her tweet.

Handloom can enrich our daily lives and surroundings in many ways; from clothing to furnishing to Masks in Covid times to wall hanging. Bring home handmade in India!



I take pride in celebrating India’s legacy, I am #Vocal4Handmade. Are you? pic.twitter.com/S01moKE91p — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 7, 2020

National Handloom Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared August 7 as the National Handloom Day in 2015. This move was made in order to commemorate the beginning of the Swadeshi Movement and to show love, respect, and support to all those involved in the handloom industry. In 1905, Indian leaders kick-started the Swadeshi Movement which is a 'Make in India' campaign in Bengal. They started by boycotting all British made products and encouraged people to do the same. This movement began as a way to protest against the partition of Bengal by the Britishers but this revolutionary movement also helped uplift the Indian weaver communities.