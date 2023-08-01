Navy Chief On 3-day Oman Visit, Aims To Bolster Ties Between 2 Nations

Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), is currently on a three-day official visit to the Sultanate of Oman. As per the Ministry of Defence, the visit aims to consolidate existing bilateral defence relations and engage in high-level discussions with the senior military leadership of Oman.

Meeting with Gen Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Nu’amani

Admiral R Hari Kumar commenced his visit by calling on General Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Nu’amani, Minister of the Royal Office. During the meeting, they discussed information sharing, including white shipping data, and explored avenues for strengthening cooperation between the two nations.

Bilateral discussions with the Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman

Subsequently, Admiral Kumar held bilateral discussions with the Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman, Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser bin Mohsen Al-Rahbi. The discussions primarily focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation and underscored the importance of the strategic partnership between India and Oman.

INS Visakhapatnam's port call

Coinciding with Adm R Hari Kumar's visit, the indigenously designed and constructed Guided Missile Destroyer INS Visakhapatnam arrived at Port Sultan Qaboos, Muscat, for a three-day port call. This provided an excellent opportunity for various naval cooperation events between the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy of Oman, including joint exercises and engagements, further strengthening naval ties.

According to MoD sources, both navies have actively engaged under the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), aligning with the shared vision of 'Security and Growth for All in the Region' (SAGAR) advocated by the Government of India. This platform fosters cooperation and security among regional maritime forces.

Visit to the Military metaverse lab and tour of the Maritime Security Centre

One of the highlights of the visit was Admiral Kumar's tour of the Military Technical College. He received an overview of the courses and programs offered at the college, and the visit included a glimpse of the state-of-the-art Metaverse lab. This cutting-edge facility utilises Virtual Reality (VR) modules to enhance learning on various subjects, reflecting the commitment of both India and Oman to leverage technology in military education and training.

Admiral Kumar also visited the Maritime Security Centre, where he received a detailed briefing on its functioning. The visit provided valuable insights into Oman's efforts in maintaining maritime security and addressing regional challenges, further solidifying cooperation between the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy of Oman in countering shared threats and ensuring stability in the region.

Long history of cooperation and joint exercise

As per the MoD, both the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy of Oman have a long history of cooperation under numerous Foreign Cooperation avenues. These include joint operations, training programs, and the exchange of Subject Matter Experts in various fields. Notably, the 13th edition of the bilateral naval exercise, Naseem Al Bahr, conducted off Oman in 2022, was a testament to their shared commitment to enhancing maritime security. The next edition of the exercise is scheduled for 2024.