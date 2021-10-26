Navy Commander & 2 Veterans Arrested By CBI For Leaking Secret Info On Indian Submarines

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested a serving officer of the Indian Navy along with two retired officers, in connection with the leakage of confidential information related to the modernization of Kilo-class submarines.

The Indian Navy had in September ordered a high-level probe under a Vice Admiral and a Rear Admiral to investigate the leakage of information and to look for ways to prevent any such incident in the future.

"After getting inputs from agencies concerned, the CBI conducted searches and arrested a serving Navy officer of the rank of Commander (Lt Col equivalent in Army) who is currently posted in Mumbai for passing on unauthorized information related to the Kilo-class submarine modernization project to retired officers," sources told Republic TV.

The searches were carried out at 19 locations including Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, and Hyderabad. Several electronic gadgets and other incriminating materials have been seized which are being scrutinized.

The CBI has been reportedly questioning a number of other serving officers who were in touch with the arrested officers. The Indian Navy has also been providing assistance in the ongoing investigations by the Central agency and sending its men for necessary interrogation.

The top brass of the government including the national security agencies has also been given a briefing on the status of the investigations.

It is alleged that the commander had discussed crucial details about the ongoing modernization project of Kilo-class submarines with the two retired officers for alleged illegal gratification, officials told PTI.

The Anti Corruption Unit of the agency, which handles sensitive and high profile corruption cases, was tasked to unearth the leakage of information following which the operation was started.

As soon as the matter was brought to the notice of the top Naval brass last month, they formed a five-member team headed by a Vice Admiral to start a parallel investigation in the matter and plug any other possible information leaks in the force.

As per ANI, the probe agencies have been monitoring the activities of a large number of ex-servicemen officers from all three services which lead to the recent arrests in the case. More arrests are also possible as some more inputs have been received by them, it added.

The prominence of Kilo-class submarines

Kilo-class submarines are diesel-electric attack submarines designed and built in the Soviet Union for the Soviet Navy. These are among the world's most common conventional submarines and are currently in service in the navies of several countries.

In India, these attack submarines are categorized under the Sindhughosh class. To date, the government has acquired 10 such underwater vessels, all of which have undergone extensive modernization, some details of which remain classified.

Presently, the Navy has 15 conventional submarines and two nuclear submarines.

(With inputs from agency)