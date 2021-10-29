Last Updated:

Nawab Malik Shares Video Of 'Cordelia Cruise Organiser' Kashif Khan, Alleges Wankhede Link

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik alleged that Kashif Khan, a senior executive of Fashion TV, was one of the organisers of the Cordelia cruise.

Written By
Kamal Joshi
Nawab Malik

Image: PTI/@NawabMalikNCP


Continuing his tirade against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik alleged that Kashif Khan, a senior executive of Fashion TV, was one of the organisers of the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise. He also shared a video of Kashif Khan, in which he can be seen dancing.

In a press conference, the Maharashtra Cabinet minister alleged that Kashif Khan was allowed to leave the cruise, claiming that he was a friend of Sameer Wankhede.

"Kashif Khan is notorious for distribution of drugs, for running sex and pornography racket and had posted the advertisement of Cordelia drug party on social media. Despite that the intelligent officers of the NCB did not call him for any inquiry or probe," he alleged.

"One NCB official even told me that whenever they tried to take action against Kashif Khan, Sameer Wankhede opposed them. It is a murky business and more such cases will surface in the coming days," the minister said.

Sameer Wankhede, Kashif Khan rubbishes allegations

Meanwhile, Sameer Wankhede has rubbished the allegations. "Absolutely a lie and I can't comment. Law will take its own course," the NCB officer said, reacting to the Nationalist Congress Party leader's statement, PTI reported. Kashif Khan has also denied allegations levelled by Malik.

READ | Sameer Wankhede moves Bombay HC, asks CBI to probe any corruption allegations against him

Kashif Khan said that he has no association with Sameer Wankhede. "Yes, I was on the cruise as a customer and as a client and apart from this, I do not have anything related to the cruise," he said, reported ANI.

READ | In Bombay HC, Maharashtra govt assures NCB's Sameer Wankhede 3-days notice before arrest

Since the arrest in the case, Nawab malik has launched a scathing attack on NCB and Sameer Wankhede. He has accused Wankhede of favouritism. He also made serious allegations of extortion against the NCB officer and raised questions over the authenticity of his birth certificate. 

READ | Nawab Malik continues to attack Sameer Wankhede; hints at officer's links to cruise owner

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has appointed ACP officer, Milind Khetle, to probe the allegations levelled against Wankhede. NCB is also investigating the claims.

READ | Nawab Malik mocks Sameer Wankhede for moving HC, alleges BJP bid to move Bollywood to UP
READ | NCSC to probe Sameer Wankhede's complaint of harassment against Nawab Malik
Tags: Nawab Malik, Sameer Wankhede, Kashif Khan
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND