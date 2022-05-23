A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Rohit Tyagi, a Noida resident and vlogger, for taking his pet husky to the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand. Tyagi was booked by the police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Having been booked for his action, Tyagi on Sunday said that his pet dog ‘Nawab’ has travelled with him across the country and people were amazed watching it at the holy shrine.

The incident came to the fore after a video showing the man with ‘Nawab’ at the temple went viral on social media. In the now-deleted video posted by the vlogger, Nawab Tyagi was made to touch the statue of ‘Nandi’ in the outer vicinity of the temple using his paws. Following the video, the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee filed a complaint against the man. Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, dog owner Rohit Tyagi said that the four-and-a-half-years old Nawab has visited many temples in the past.

According to Tyagi, Nawab has visited temples from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and he added that the people loved watching the dog at the Kedarnath Temple during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra. Speaking about the Kedarnath trip with his dog, Tyagi said Nawab was overwhelmed with blessings from people. “Nawab never experienced anything like this before in his journey,” he said. Reacting to a query on why he took a dog to the shrine, Tyagi said that Nawab is his “child” and families don’t leave their children at home during trips.

Noida | In response to the action against him, dog Nawab Tyagi's owner Rohit Tyagi said,"People cannot be so bitter that they don't spare a creature who can't even defend itself.Nawab has seen entire country with us & people adored it at Kedarnath shrine, touched its feet."(22.5) https://t.co/BNoOFkLLRM pic.twitter.com/MCQLp9Akz5 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 22, 2022

FIR against Noida-based vlogger for taking dog to Kedarnath temple

In a video posted by the vlogger on his Instagram account, Nawab Tyagi's front paws were made to touch the statue of ‘Nandi’ in the outer vicinity of the temple, following which, a priest was seen putting vermillion on the husky’s forehead. Vikas shared the video and captioned, "Hey Everyone I’m Nawab (Dog) And I am 4.5 years old now. I can proudly say that as much as I have travelled in 4 years, a person at the age of 70 would not be able to travel. And all this happened because my parents take me everywhere. That's why I have a request from all your pet parents."

After this video went viral, the Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee on Wednesday reportedly demanded action against the vlogger, saying these visuals have hurt the religious sentiments of people, and lodged an FIR. Following the case, Tyagi deleted the video uploaded on social media. He then responded to the FIR, stating that he has been taking his husky to temples for the past four years so and couldn’t understand "why this drama now?". He said this through his Instagram account, which now stays disabled.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: TWITTER/ ANI