NBF Welcomes Supreme Court's Order To Fight Fake News Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

General News

In a statement released on Wednesday, the NBF welcomed the Supreme Court's order on Tuesday on the menace of fake news by media amid Coronavirus pandemic

NBF

In a statement released on Wednesday, the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) welcomed the Supreme Court's order on Tuesday on the menace of fake news by electronic, print or social media amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The Supreme Court in its order had stated, "We expect the Media (print, electronic or social) to maintain a strong sense of responsibility and ensure that unverified news capable of causing panic is not disseminated." 

In the statement released by NBF President Arnab Goswami, he stated that the federation recognises that there is a great need to be vigilant against fake news that is being proliferated and that it stands in solidarity and completely supports the proactive initiatives undertaken by the Government of India to contain, control and defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Here is the full statement: 

