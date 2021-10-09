NCB Panchnama Says Aryan Khan Admitted To Consuming Charas, Arbaaz Had It In His Shoes

In a massive development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has alleged in its panchnama that Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan wanted to consume Charas and had brought it along with his friend and co-accused Arbaaz A Merchant on board the Cordelia Cruise ship from where he was arrested. Republic Media Network has accessed exclusive details of the NCB Panchanama on Saturday which has mentioned that during the search operations on October 3, Arbaaz A Merchant admitted that the quantity seized from his possession was going to be used for smoking by Aryan and him. After NCB confronted Aryan Khan based on Arbaaz's statement, he also admitted that the Charas was going to be consumed by the two of them onboard the Mumbai-Goa cruise ship.

The NCB Panchnama claims, "IO Ashish Ranjan Prasad asked them that whether they accepted and then Arbaaz A Merchant said that he is having Charas hidden inside his shoes. The Charas in zip lock pouch was taken out from shoes voluntarily by Arbaaz A Merchant and was handed over to IO Ashish Ranjan Prasad. The zip lock pouch was having a black sticky substance. It was tested with DD Kit which was confirmed as Charas. Arbaaz A Merchant admits that he consume charas with Aryan Khan Shahrukh and they are going inside Cordelia cruise for a blast. On asking, Aryan Shahrukh Khan admit he also consume charas and the charas was meant for smoke during the cruise journey..." (sic)

Aryan Khan denied bail

The latest revelation comes as a major clincher in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust. So far, Aryan Khan's counsel has asserted that the 23-year-old should be granted bail given that no narcotics were found on him. However, as per the claims in the NCB Panchanama, Aryan intended to smoke the Charas that was found on his friend Arbaaz A Merchant.

"I thought that NCB and its law officers would know that no materials have been found with me nor in my bag and they let me go on the first day but they didn't," Aryan's advocate Satish Maeshinde had said in court. The lawyer, stressing for a bail had added, "This interrogation, confrontation can take place even if I am out on bail." Also during the course of the remand and bail hearings, Satish Maneshinde had told the court that while Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant were friends, Aryan did not know of Arbaaz's activities. "I don't deny Aryan's friendship with Arbaaz but he is not connected with Arbaaz's activities," Maneshinde had said on October 7. At that hearing, Maneshine had asserted that Aryan Khan had arrived at the event aboard Cordelia Cruises ship upon the invite of a friend named Pratik Gawa. He argued that Aryan Khan saw Arbaaz Merchant standing at the entrance and 'walked along with him'.

Aryan Khan's bail was denied by the Killa Court on Friday which cited that his plea was 'not maintainable'. He is currently serving his 14-day judicial custody in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail. Two women accused-- Munmun Dhamecha and Nupur have been sent to Byculla jail while six men accused including SRK's son have been sent to the Arthur road until they receive bail from the Sessions court.