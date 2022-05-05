NCB Revokes Suspension Of 2 Officers Removed For 'negligence' In Cordelia Cruise Case

In a key development, the Delhi Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has revoked the suspension of two NCB officers who were suspended in April over alleged 'negligence' in the Cordelia cruise case. Chief Investigating Officer Superintendent VV Singh and Intelligence Officer Ashish Ranjan Prasad were reinstated on Thursday, less than a month after their suspension.

On Wednesday, April 13, the NCB had suspended the two officers in Mumbai for indulging in 'suspicious activities'. As per sources, both officials were chief investigative officers in the case. While Singh was the Investigating Officer of the Cordelia cruise case, Prasad was his deputy.

However, the NCB had not made it certain if their suspension pertained to their alleged 'suspicious' activities in the Mumbai cruise drugs case or some other matter.

Notably, a slew of personal and political allegations had also been leveled against former NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who had been heading the investigation in the case, given the high-profile names involved. Ultimately, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) led by Sanjay Singh took over the case. Wankhede's tenure with Mumbai NCB ended on December 31, 2021 and IRS officer Vijendra Singh on Tuesday took charge of his post.

Mumbai cruise drug bust

On October 2 last year, the NCB had busted a high-profile drug party on a Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa. As per sources, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF.

Mid-sea, the NCB team raided the cruise ship and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA, and Rs 1,33,000 in cash. Eight people including Aryan Khan were apprehended, while six others were let off by the NCB.

In December 2021, Aryan Khan was granted relief by the Bombay High Court after it modified his bail conditions to appear before NCB weekly. According to the order passed by the High Court, Khan has been asked to appear as and when summoned before the Delhi SIT upon being given 72 hours of prior notice.

On March 28, the NCB SIT sought an additional 90 days time to file the charge sheet in the matter. The SIT, headed by Sanjay Singh, was earlier supposed to file the charge sheet by April 2. The court has granted a 60-day extension to the anti-drugs body.