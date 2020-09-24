'NCB Should Probe If Kangana Had Said She Took Drugs', Says BJP Leader; Nagma Echoes

Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Wednesday said that actor Kangana Ranaut is not above the law and NCB should conduct a probe if she had said that she was a "drug-addict". "If Kangana has said she was a drug addict then the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) should probe. Law is equal for all in our country," the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council told reporters.

Actress Nagma too echoed the same thoughts. Read her tweet below —

Why has the NCB not summoned Kangana Ranaut who has admitted to have taken drugs . If they could summon other actresses on basis of what’s app chat ?? Hypocrite and is this the duty of NCB to leak out information to Press and malign the image of only female top actresses 56 inch pic.twitter.com/REWJLIYHNB — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) September 23, 2020

The NCB is probing the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus and had arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was booked by the Bihar police for allegedly abetting the suicide of her actor boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. The CBI is probing that case.

In Mumbai, the NCB has summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh among others for questioning. The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government had earlier this month ordered a probe by Mumbai police into allegations by actor Shekhar Suman's son Adhyayan Suman that Ranaut took drugs.

Darekar said no one will support if new and budding actors in film industry are falling prey to drugs. "Should'nt we take precautions if actors in one of the biggest film industries in the world are getting addicted (to drugs)?" he questioned. Darekar said there should not be any problem if NCB summons any person who is consuming drugs for investigation.

There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs - regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present. The video in question had been shared by Karan Johar and had taken place at his house. The NCB has transferred the complaint to Mumbai and is verifying the video.

