NCB Summons Imtiaz Khatri For Second Time On Monday In Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust Probe

The NCB has summoned Bollywood producer Imtiyaz Khatri in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested.

Kamal Joshi
NCB

Image: Cordeliacruise.com/Imtiaz Khatri-Facebook


In the latest development in the Mumbai cruise drug bust probe, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned Bollywood producer Imtiyaz Khatri once again on Monday. This development comes hours after the anti-drug agency conducted raids at the residence and office of Khatri in the city's Bandra area following which the Bollywood producer was questioned for over seven hours. Imtiaz Khatri has been summoned by the NCB for the second time on October 11.

Earlier in the day, Khatri was produced before the NCB office. The filmmaker and businessman was interrogated for around eight hours. The NCB alleged that Khatri is involved in the case. He is said to reportedly have close links with Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant. So far, 19 arrests have been made by the premier agency in the cruise ship drug case.

NCB intensifies Mumbai cruise drug bust case

As NCB has launched a massive whip in expose drug syndicate, Republic Media Network on Saturday accessed NCB's raid on the luxury cruise. The clip shows packaged material being pulled out from sanitary pads.

Aryan Khan, whose bail was rejected on Friday, is currently serving 14-judicial custody in Arthur jail with his friend and co-accused Arbaaz Merchant. Two other accused- Munmum Dhamecha and Nupur have been sent to Byculla jail.

On October 2, the NCB unearthed a high-profile party on Cordelia cruise that was en route to Goa from Mumbai. After eight-hour-operation, Aryan Khan and seven others were apprehended. They were later arrested and sent to NCB custody till October 7. Based on their statements and interrogations, several arrests were made, including drug peddlers and organisers. 

On Saturday, NCB called Shah Rukh Khan's driver, identified as Mishra for interrogation. The panchnama registered by NCB mentions that Aryan Khan wanted to consume Charas and co-accused  Arbaaz brought it to the ship. During questioning, Arbaaz admitted that the drug was going to be used by Aryan and him. "On asking, Aryan Shahrukh Khan admit he also consume charas and the charas was meant for a smoke during the cruise journey," panchnama added.

