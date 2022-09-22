NCC, UNEP Sign MoU In Presence Of Rajnath Singh To Promote Clean Water Bodies, Environment

To tackle the issue of plastic pollution and achieve the universal goal of clean water bodies through ‘Puneet Sagar Abhiyan’ and ‘Tide Turners Plastic Challenge programme’, the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), in the presence of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Notably, the aim of the MoU is to collate and synergise the efforts between both organisations to engage the youth for promoting clean water bodies.

The MoU was signed between DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh and Resident Representative of UN World Food Programme Bishow Parajuli. Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar; other senior officials of Ministry of Defence and representatives of UNEP were present on the occasion.

दिल्ली: NCC और संयुक्त राष्ट्र पर्यावरण कार्यक्रम (UNEP) ने रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह की उपस्थिति में 'पुनीत सागर अभियान' को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए एक समझौता ज्ञापन पर हस्ताक्षर किए।



ये अभियान समुद्र तटों से प्लास्टिक और अन्य अपशिष्ट पदार्थों को हटाने के लिए NCC ने शुरू किया है। pic.twitter.com/e8cvnKrCot — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 22, 2022

Aim of MoU

Both organisations will come up with training and capacity-building initiatives to raise awareness on environmental sustainability; encourage NCC cadets to participate in international platforms related to environment and climate change. The MoU will remain in force for three years.

Puneet Sagar Abhiyaan

The campaign christened Puneet Sagar Abhiyaan was launched by the NCC as a one-month drive to clean the seashores of plastic and waste material, while also raising awareness about cleanliness. Later, the campaign was extended across the country and as a full-time activity, this time also covering rivers and other water bodies.

Image: PTI