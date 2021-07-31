NCCR Deploys Moored Buoy At Puducherry Coast To Monitor Variations In Water Quality

The National Centre for Coastal Research deployed a moored buoy fitted with sensors along the coast of Puducherry on Saturday. The research institution under the Ministry of Earth Sciences deployed the buoy to monitor the variations in the water quality and productivity of the coastal water. This was done at the request of the Government of Puducherry.

Buoy installation in Pondicherry

The NCCR implemented the Coastal Water Quality Buoy Monitoring Program. This program was to be used to monitor the health of coastal water on a real-time basis by deploying buoys in the coastal areas. The first installation took place about 1.5kms from the shore off Pondicherry, near the old port. The NCCR said in a statement, "This will help to monitor the variations in the water quality and productivity of the coastal waters and making forecasts for planning suitable interventions for fisheries, tourism, and other coastal projects in the Union Territory."

Why is this buoy going to be beneficial?

The buoy developed by the NCCR would help to automatically measure and transmit various parameters. This could also be used to generate a five-day forecast on water quality through a computer model. A smartphone app is also supposed to be developed which will be available to the public. The solar-powered buoy deployed in Pondicherry will measure oxygen, water, temperature, conductivity, depth of blue-green algae, turbidity, pH and chlorophyll. It will also study atmospheric temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction of currents. It is efficient enough to withstand rough weather including six-metre-high waves.

Image Credits - ANI



With inputs from ANI