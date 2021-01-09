NCPCR Writes To Bhandara Collector On Hospital Fire Incident, Seeks Action Taken Report

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Tuesday wrote to Bhandara District Collector to conduct an inquiry into fire incident at District General Hospital and seeks a factual action report within 48 hours. The fire incident claimed the lives of 10 children.

The official letter reads, "The commission has taken cognizance of news reports published in daily newspapers and news channels on 9th January 2021, regarding deaths of 10 newborns in a fire in SNCU at Bhandara District General hospital, Maharashtra on early hours on 09.01.2021."

It added, "You are requested to conduct an enquiry into the matter, and send a factual action taken report to the commission, along with all the necessary documents, within 48 hours from the receipt of this letter."

10 children died after fire breaks out at SNC hospital ward

On January 9, In a tragic incident, ten children died after a fire broke out at the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra at 2 am. The rescue operations are currently underway. The SP of Bhandara district informed that so far 7 to 8 children have been rescued. Speaking about the incident, the hospital authorities informed that the 10 children died due to suffocation caused by the fire outbreak. Authorities further informed that when the nurse on duty opened the Intensive Care Unit door and saw a large amount of smoke in the room, he immediately informed the hospital authorities, after which a fire brigade was called.

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved family members, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter and stated, "Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives." Hoping for a speedy recovery of the injured children, PM Modi said that his thoughts are with all the families who have lost their children in the fire incident.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted and said, "I am pained beyond words. My thoughts and condolences are with bereaved families." Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah wrote, "may God give them the strength to bear this irreparable loss."

CM Uddhav Thackeray has spoken to Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope and directed an immediate inquiry into the incident. As per Chief Minister's Office (CMO) statement, CM Uddhav Thackeray has also spoken to the District Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) and ordered an immediate probe.