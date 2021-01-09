Bhandara Fire Incident: PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Newborns In Heart-wrenching Tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of newborns who died in a tragic fire that broke out at Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra at 2 am on Saturday. Ten children were reported dead in the fire that broke out on the hospital premises while 7-8 children were rescued so far, according to Pramod Khandate, a civil surgeon in Bhandara. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi expressed grief and condoled the demise of the newborns in the heart-wrenching tragedy.

Speaking about the incident, Bhandara SP said that the hospital authorities informed that the 10 children died due to suffocation caused by the fire outbreak. Authorities further informed that when the nurse on duty opened the Intensive Care Unit door and saw a large amount of smoke in the room, he immediately informed the hospital authorities, after which a fire brigade was called.

PM Modi expresses grief after Bhandara fire tragedy

Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives. My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2021

Maharashtra CM orders urgent probe

Following the tragic incident, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter and has directed the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police to investigate into the case. State health minister Rajesh Tope announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased in the fire accident at the hospital in Bhandara and is also scheduled to visit the hospital at 5 pm on Saturday. The state's opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis called for an immediate probe into the accident and demanded the culprits to be strictly punished while also expressing grief over the tragic accident. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh ordered Bhandara SP to file a primary report and is also scheduled to visit the hospital on Sazturday.

Speaking to ANI, Bhandara District Collector Sandip Kadam said, "the fire that broke out at around 2 AM claimed lives of 10 children. But we have been able to save the lives of 7 children. A technical committee will investigate to ascertain the reason behind the fir."

President Kovind, HM Shah express grief

महाराष्ट्र के भंडारा में हुए अग्नि हादसे में शिशुओं की असामयिक मृत्यु से मुझे गहरा दुख हुआ है। इस ह्रदय विदारक घटना में अपनी संतानों को खोने वाले परिवारों के प्रति मेरी हार्दिक संवेदना। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 9, 2021

The fire accident in Bhandara district hospital, Maharashtra is very unfortunate. I am pained beyond words. My thoughts and condolences are with bereaved families. May God give them the strength to bear this irreparable loss. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 9, 2021

Spoke to Maharashtra Health Minister Sh @rajeshtope11 ji regarding the most unfortunate incident at Bhandara district hospital where innocent children died in a fire incident. Deepest condolences to the families. Prayers for the safety of innocent new borns who could be rescued. https://t.co/p9r0MIIT1W — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 9, 2021

भंडारा जिल्हा रुग्णालयातील आगीत सुमारे १० बालकांचा मृत्यू झाल्याची घटना अतिशय वेदनादायी आणि मनाला व्यथित करणारी आहे.

या सर्व कुटुंबियांच्या दुःखात आम्ही सहभागी आहोत.

या घटनेची तत्काळ चौकशी करून दोषींवर कठोर कारवाई व्हावी! — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 9, 2021

