NCPCR Writes To Centre & ICMR Seeking Preparations For Children To Tackle COVID 3rd Wave

On Saturday, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) urged the Union Health Ministry and states to take cognizance of the preparations to tackle the upcoming third wave of COVID-19-- which experts say is likely to impact the younger population significantly. The NCPCR has sought information on the availability of pediatric facilities and beds, the availability of neonatal ambulances for newborns, and protocols for the treatment of children.

Priyank Kanoongo, the NCPCR's Chairperson, said they have sought information from the health officials and also taken stock of the preparation of the Ministry of Health, ICMR, and the State governments.

"We have asked all the states about PICUs, NICUs, equipment, doctors, and nurses, whether the equipment is functional or not, and the availability of beds and oxygen. We have also requested the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to share the protocols for the treatment of children and sought information from the Ministry of Health on the arrangement for transportation, including an ambulance system for the children," he said.

NCPCR writes to ICMR

On May 20, Kanoongo wrote a letter to ICMR and highlighted the potential impact of the third wave on children and emphasised the need for vaccinating children.

"The third wave of COVID-19 is projected to hit the country, according to experts, and will affect children too. The Supreme Court has emphasised upon the need to prepare for the same including vaccinating people," he said.

'Guidelines to be shared by NCPCR': Kanoongo

"Protocols/guidelines shall be further shared by NCPCR with the State Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCRs) for dissemination in States/UTs. Further keeping in view, the high risk involved for children in an upcoming third wave of COVID-19, you may kindly apprise the Commission, if additional protocols/Guidelines have been developed by ICMR for prevention and clinical management of children," the letter read.

The commission has further highlighted the need for transportation of newborns, who may be impacted by the third wave, in its letter to the Union health minister,

"Doctors have confirmed that even newborns and infants are testing COVID-19 positive, though their condition remains under control and rarely turns fatal. There is an urgent need to reorganise a Neonatal/children Emergency Transport Service (NETS) to prepare specifically for neonatal and children for the third wave," it said.

(With ANI Inputs)

