NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal Supports Rahul On Savarkar Barb, Says People Have Different Opinions

On Sunday, Chhagan Bhujbal of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) came out in support of Rahul Gandhi's 'I am not Rahul Savarkar' statement saying that people have 'different opinions' on national heroes. Invoking Savarkar in a furious counter over being asked to apologize for his 'Rape In India' remark, Rahul Gandhi had said 'I am not Rahul Savarkar, I will die but I won't apologize' — alluding to Savarkar's alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from Andaman jail.

Reacting to this Chhagan Bhujbal said, "People have different views on patriots and people (like Savarkar) who have sacrificed so much for the nation. Not everyone agrees to the majority view. Rahulji has a different thought process."

Bhujbal also invoked Savarkar's ideology on cows turning the table on the saffron parties. He said, "In Maharashtra, Veer Savarkar is a hero and he is loved. But he had spoken about cows not being our mother; however, people now strongly believe that cows are like our mother. Now can BJP accept this view? People agree to some viewpoints and disagree with others." Bhujbal also stated that someone who is not even alive in this world shouldn't be a hot topic for discussion.

"Someone who is not alive anymore (is being discussed). The country is facing unemployment, farmers are distress, economic crisis is prevailing — these are other important issues that concern the citizens. We should focus more on them. Arguments like these (Savarkar) come and go."

MVA to hold press conference on CAB, Rahul

Sources further report that the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance will hold a joint press conference to clarify its joint stance on two issues — implementation of Citizenship Act in Maharashtra and Rahul Gandhi's 'Savarkar' remark — ahead of the Winter session in Nagpur which will be held from December 16 to December 21. Warning the Congress to refrain from insulting Shiv Sena's hero Veer Savarkar, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday, said, "We believe in Pandit Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi. Do not insult Veer Savarkar."

(With Agency Inputs)

