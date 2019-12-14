Uddhav Thackeray Should Beat Rahul Gandhi Publicly For Insulting Savarkar: Grandson Ranjit

On Saturday, Veer Savarkar's grandson Ranjit Savarkar slammed Rahul Gandhi's 'I am not Rahul Savarkar' comment, asking Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray to 'beat Rahul Gandhi publicly for insulting his grandfather'. Invoking Savarkar in a furious counter over being asked to apologise for his 'Rape In India' remark, Rahul Gandhi had said 'I am not Rahul Savarkar, I will die but I won't apologise' - alluding to Savarkar's alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from Andaman jail.

Read: 'My name is not Rahul Savarkar", says Rahul Gandhi refusing to apologise for rape remark

"It is good that Rahul Gandhi is not Rahul Savarkar or else we will have to hide our faces. Now, I want that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray should beat him openly as he said many times that if anyone insults Veer Savarkar, he will beat him publicly. I expect the Shiv Sena would not change its stand on Veer Savarkar (that he should get Bharat Ratna)," said Ranjit.

Read: BJP seeks Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar in Maharashtra manifesto

Ranjit Savarkar also went down the family history of Rahul Gandhi asking him to be 'grateful to his grandmother' Indira Gandhi for dropping her surname (Nehru) or else people would have still called them 'British servants.'

"Jawaharlal Nehru was a British loyalist as in 1946 he accepted to work in the Vice Royal Council as a minister. He expressed loyalty to the then monarch of England, King George VI and took an oath to be loyal to the British," stated Ranjit.

Read: What can we expect from him?: Ravi Prasad's sarcastic dig at Rahul's 'Savarkar' remark

'Rape in India'

Earlier on Thursday, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi's 'Make in India' scheme had failed as it had become 'rape in India' while addressing a rally in poll-bound Jharkhand. When asked by the BJP to apologise for this comment Rahul had said, "They asked me to apologize for saying the truth. My name is not Rahul Savarkar, it is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologize for the truth, I will die but not say sorry and neither any Congress worker will apologize. Narendra Modi must apologize to the country," he said at the Bharat Bachao Rally in Delhi.

Read: Indore: BJP workers file Complaint against Rahul Gandhi for 'Rape In India' comment

(With Agency Inputs)